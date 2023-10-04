Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring for the 2023-2024 school year: Personal Care Attendants, part-time food service workers, and substitute night-time custodial personnel.

The rate of pay starts between $10 and $14, position dependent.

Also hiring for temporary long-term Speech Pathologist, IMMEDIATE opening.

Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Application review to start immediately and continue until positions are filled.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.