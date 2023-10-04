Gladys M. Coxson, 95, of Franklin, passed away on October 1, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born on January 5, 1928 in Sugarcreek Borough, Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Lucy (Rice) Green.

On October 11, 1952, she married the love of her life, Boyd Eugene Coxson at the Fox Street Church of God.

The couple then settled on the Coxson family farm.

Gladys was a faithful member of the Worden Chapel where she was the Sunday School superintendent, past president of UMW and cared for the members that were sick.

She was also a member of the Sugarcreek Grange #1131 and the Wesley Grange #1675 for 36 years.

In her younger years, Gladys enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables.

She also loved to bake with her bread and pies always being a hit especially pies that had her signature “Mile High Meringue”.

After the death of her husband in 2003, she moved to town and enjoyed making new friends.

She also enjoyed singing, music programs and playing pokeno.

She then started attending the Franklin Free Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Theodore, Lee, and Donovan Green and Mary Miller.

Friends and family are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

A funeral service for Gladys will be held immediately after the visitation at 2:00pm with Pastor David McVay of the Worden Chapel Church officiating.

Gladys will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Glady’s name to the Worden Chapel Church, 967 Keely Road, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Gladys’ Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

