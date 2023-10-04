GRIDIRON SANCTUARY: Redbank Valley Senior Ashton George Returns to Football After Childhood Rife With Strife at Home

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ashton George doesn’t remember much about his father.

“He died when I was seven,” George said.

A drug overdose claimed him. George’s mother, too, battled addiction and spiraled after his father’s death.

George’s childhood was also a victim.

“I raised myself,” he said, almost proudly.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley senior Ashton George/photo by Madison McFarland)

Like most kids growing up living on the bend of the Redbank Creek in New Bethlehem — also known as “Newbie” and sometimes “Gumtown” — George played sports. He had friends. He did what most kids in a small town do. But at home, there was strife. It was a dark cloud always hanging over him. A daily struggle. A daily battle.

It would get worse.



After his seventh grade year, George essentially became a nomad, traveling from family member home to family member home in a constant state of uprooting and upheaval.

He bounced around.

Seton LaSalle as a high school freshman. He played football there during a shortened COVID-19 pandemic season.

Mt. Lebabon as a sophomore. He didn’t play football — couldn’t put down those kinds of roots.

Several places, including back at Redbank Valley, as a junior. Suitcase never unpacked.

No football again. George missed it.

Finally stable and living with his grandmother, George made a vow to himself.

Don’t follow in the path of his parents. Staying busy was a way to do that — and there was no busier sport for him to play than football.

So George was determined to get back on the field this year as a senior in his home town.

Back on the bend of Redbank Creek.

He attended every summer workout, was at every team activity. Worked as hard as he could to not only be on the team, but make an impact and help Redbank Valley win.

“It all has its lessons,” George said. “All the experiences I’ve been through have changed the way I look at life.”

All that moving made him a better athlete, George said. A better person, too.

George takes nothing for granted. The only common denominator in his life was hard work. That translated everywhere and to everything.

And he has certainly put in the work.

When he arrived as a football player again for the Bulldogs, he knew nothing was promised to him. He needed to earn every rep.

At 6-foot-1, long and athletic and with speed, George quickly impressed the Redbank Valley coaches, who were looking to replace two star-caliber receivers from the 2022 season.

George has proven to be a perfect bookend on the outside to fellow senior Mason Clouse for the red-hot Redbank Valley offense, which is third in the state in scoring average at 52 points per game.

George has already made his presence known. In six games, he has 16 receptions for 300 yards and six touchdowns.

He made a highlight-reel 22-yard touchdown reception against Union /A-C Valley on Friday night, reaching out and plucking a pass out of the crisp fall air from with one hand for the TD.



(George makes a one-handed grab for a touchdown against Union/A-C Valley/photo by Madison McFarland)

“At first I thought it was way overthrown,” George said, chuckling. “I didn’t think I was gonna be able to reach it, but I just reached up and snagged it. I didn’t even realize I did that until my quarterback (sophomore Braylon Wagner) was running over and celebrating with me. It made me happy.”

George has found the football field to be his sanctuary this season.

Between those lines, he’s been able to shine.

“I’ve been starving to play since my freshman year,” George said. “To finally get into pads and be able to prove myself is just unbelievable. I’m proud of myself for what I’m doing now. I feel like I’ve gotten faster and way better since the beginning of summer.”

Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold has also seen George’s rapid development.

“He’s another tall kid and obviously very athletic,” Gold said. “It’s been great having him back on the team this year. I vaguely remember him in junior high before he moved away. He came back his junior year, but wasn’t able to play because of family issues and he had to relocate again. He came in and he had to earn playing time and that’s exactly what he has done.”

George wants to turn his football skills into an opportunity.

A chance to take a sharply different path.

He wants to play in college. It would be a monumental milestone for George and his family.

“I want to do something with sports, like sports medicine, or even become a counselor,” George said. “That’s why I want to go to college. I’d be the first from my family ever to do that and football has never left me.”

George said he hasn’t received any interest from college coaches. But that soon may change.

Whatever happens, George will take it as it comes.

There’s already good news in his life.

His mother has been clean and sober for two months, George said. And he’s playing at a high level for Redbank Valley, a team that is rolling with a 6-0 record into a homecoming game against Kane on Friday night.

Things are certainly looking up for George after so many downs.

“Football has really helped me,” he said. “Staying busy after school with practice and other activities has helped me avoid the bad situations.”



