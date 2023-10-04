Helen Mary Hoover, 95, of Fryburg, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 after a short illness.

She was born January 24, 1928, to the late Aloysius and Bertha Siegel Denslinger on the family farm in Fryburg and lived in Fryburg all her life.

In 1946 she graduated from Shippenville High School.

Helen met her husband Earl at a dance at the church social hall in 1949 and they were married on May 22, 1951 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg with Father Francis Theobold.

Earl passed in 2005 just shy of their 54th wedding anniversary.

Before her marriage and before their first son was born she worked at Lander’s Grocery, Pharo’s Market, and the Clarion Glass Plant.

She started scrapbooking in 1949 and has 25 books that are each indexed and alphabetized that she does with her typewriter.

Her books fill up two closets in her home.

Her first scrapbook is on file at the Clarion County Historical Society of which she is a lifetime member.

She also belonged to the Venango County Historical Society and has been a member of the St. Michael Rosary Society for over 65 years.

Helen is survived by her three children, Jim Hoover and his wife Gail of North Port FL, Bernie Hoover and his wife Jane of Fryburg, and Mike Hoover and his wife Karen of Raleigh NC and a son-in-law Scott Gilligan of Sligo.

She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, daughter Sherry Gilligan, grandson Adam Hoover and her siblings: brothers Carl, Paul, Walter, Don and sister Blanche Aaron.

Friends will be received at St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 10 am to 11 am.

Mass of a Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 11 am in the church with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor of the Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Memorials in Helen’s honor may be made to St. Michael Rosary Society.

