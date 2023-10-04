Police Respond to Fender-Bender on Paint Boulevard

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) –

State Police in Clarion responded to a two-vehicle collision that happened in Paint Township last Thursday.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 7:04 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to a PSP Clarion release sent out on Tuesday, October 3.

Police say a 2010 Kenworth Tri Axle driven by 22-year-old Eric D. Show, of Emlenton, was traveling north and approaching a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 45-year-old Kristie A. Swanson, of Lucinda, which was slowly moving forward while waiting to make a left turn into a gas station.

Show applied the brakes, but subsequently crashed into the back of Swanson’s vehicle.

Swanson suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Show was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Police were assisted on the scene by Clarion Hospital EMS and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police, Show was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.