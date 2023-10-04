 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police Respond to Fender-Bender on Paint Boulevard

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ambulance aa (1)PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT)
State Police in Clarion responded to a two-vehicle collision that happened in Paint Township last Thursday.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 7:04 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to a PSP Clarion release sent out on Tuesday, October 3.

Police say a 2010 Kenworth Tri Axle driven by 22-year-old Eric D. Show, of Emlenton, was traveling north and approaching a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 45-year-old Kristie A. Swanson, of Lucinda, which was slowly moving forward while waiting to make a left turn into a gas station.

Show applied the brakes, but subsequently crashed into the back of Swanson’s vehicle.

Swanson suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Show was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Police were assisted on the scene by Clarion Hospital EMS and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department.

According to police, Show was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.