James D. Lamison, 89, of Renfrew, PA, formerly of Prospect, PA, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023, at New Havencourt in Butler, PA.

He was born on June 15, 1934 in Clarion, PA, the son of Harrison and Blanche (Willison) Lamison.

Jim was a 1952 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during peace time.

Jim started J.D. Lamison Drilling in 1965 and retired in 1995.

Jim and his wife, Barb loved to travel and took their RV across the country to Alaska, as well as many trips to Myrtle Beach and Amish communities of Berlin, OH and Lancaster, PA.

After retirement, they traveled to Florida in the winter months and purchased a home in Ft. Myers.

Jim loved golfing, wood carving and his little buddy, Rusty.

Jim was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Prospect for many years.

He belonged to the Masonic Lodge #522 in New Bethlehem where he was a 60 year Mason.

His memory will be cherished by his loving daughter, Karen Ford, of Slippery Rock; and his grandchildren, Sarah Ford and Elliot Venford and spouse, Stevie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Barbara Jean (Toy) Lamison whom he married on Nov. 24, 1955 and who died March 5, 2022; brothers, Cokie Lamison and Robert Lamison; and his sisters, Bess Hutchison and Mary Downs.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean Street, Kittanning where a masonic service will be held at 7 PM.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Bauer Funeral Home with Pastor William Mumaw officiating.

Interment will be Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem, PA

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting bauerfuneral.com.

