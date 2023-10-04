John Kevin Krainz, 65, of Coraopolis, formerly of Emlenton, passed away after a year-long battle with Leukemia early Sunday morning at the West Penn Hospital.

Born in Pittsburgh on October 18, 1957, he was the son of the late Richard Krainz and Marianne O’Shanka Krainz who survives.

John was a graduate of the Allegheny Clarion Valley High School before serving in the U.S. Army.

His appreciation for Veterans never left his mind.

He was a member of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club for many years, where he held positions as secretary, vice president, and president.

He was also heavily involved with the Homeless Veterans program and prevention.

He later retired from the former AK Steel as a locomotive mechanic.

In addition to riding his motorcycle, he enjoyed playing guitar and was an avid gardener who grew the best pepper plants.

He is survived by his companion: Barbara Ralston of Coraoplis.

His two daughters: Nichole (Don) Palmer of Parker; and Heather (Kelly) Kinsey of Pittsburgh.

His two sisters: Vickie (Alan) Warner of Rockland; and Martha Krainz of Emlenton.

Four grandchildren: Ashton Palmer; Sydney Palmer; Carmine Kinsey; and Sabine Kinsey.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother: Ricky Krainz.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.