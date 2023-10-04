Joseph E Hargenrader, 86, of Marble passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Born on February 8, 1937 in Marble he was the son of William and Mary Schmader Hargenrader.

He attended St. Michael School.

On Aug 30, 1958 he was married to Marjorie Huefner Hargenrader and she survives.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Joe co-owned and operated Hargenrader Farms with his brother Don until his retirement in 1997.

After retirement he went on to drive truck for Ready Mix Concrete in Shippenville and also for McKissick Trucking in Venus.

Joe loved riding horses more than anything, he also enjoyed snowmobile rides, Native American history, western movies, country music, and trips out west to the national parks.

His dog Hank could always be found at his side.

Joe is survived by his wife Marjorie, and their children: George Hargenrader and wife Janet of Lucinda, Donna Baumcratz and her husband Tom of Girard, Thomas J Hargenrader and wife Ann of Marble, Joseph E Hargenrader II and wife Jenny of Marysville, and Terry Hargenrader and his wife Lori of Marble.

He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Siblings surviving include: Margaret “Peg” Wolbert, Joan Graham, Mary Jane “Tip” Lutz, Janet LaCaze.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Donald Hargenrader.

Friends will be received at the St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 10 to 11 am.

Mass of a Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 11am in St. Michael Church with Rev. Michael Polinek, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the mass.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the AseraCare Hospice Team Amy and Angie, the Staff of Highland Oaks, Dr. Randy Krieder and Tammy S. and Jill S.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mending Hope Equine Rescue, 337 Townline Rd., Fairmount City, PA 16224, (814)316-3108.

