Motorcyclist Injured in Wreck on Millerstown Road in Elk Township

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

72E27A61-C5F4-4638-A684-CE80666CFA6EELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a motorcycle crash that occurred in Elk Township on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash took place around 6:22 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, on Millerstown Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 1998 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide driven by 65-year-old James E. Watkins, of East Liverpool, Ohio, struck a deer while traveling west.

Watkins was not using a helmet and reported minor injuries.

He was evaluated on the scene by Knox Area Ambulance Service.

The motorcycle was inoperable and had to be taken on a trailer to the driver’s camp.


