Newbie Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Rollover Crash in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released details of a rollover crash that resulted in serious injuries for a local man in Porter Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Tuesday, October 3, this crash happened as 52-year-old John D. Adams Jr., of New Bethlehem, was traveling east on State Route 839, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, September 17.

Police say Adams’ 2015 Toyota crossed from the right lane into the left lane of travel before traveling onto the shoulder of the roadway and striking a guide rail.

After striking the guide rail, Adams’ vehicle traveled across the left lane back into the right travel lane. It then exited the right lane of travel, proceeding off the roadway into a grass field.

The vehicle traveled in the grass field parallel with the road for approximately 120 feet before striking a cable support attached to a power line pole. After striking the cable, the vehicle struck a stop sign, jumped an embankment, and the vehicle landed on Olean Trail.

Once it landed on Olean Trail, the vehicle continued traveling east for approximately 80 feet before striking an embankment with its front right end. Striking the embankment caused the vehicle to roll over counterclockwise onto its roof.

Adams suffered serious injuries from striking his head when the vehicle rolled over; he was airlifted to Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman’s Towing.

New Bethlehem Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS assisted on the scene.

According to police, Adams was charged with a traffic violation.

Additional charges related to this crash are pending further investigation.

