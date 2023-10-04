Richard Eric Eisenman, 47, of Springfield passed away peacefully on October 1st, 2023.

Eric was the son of Richard and Linda Eisenman of Knox, Pa.

He graduated from Keystone High School and the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences.

He was a former member of Extra Medium, Jazz Transitions, Ridley Raider Marching Band Staff, Ridley Indoor Percussion founder/director, Ridley Drama Group Staff Member, Raider Drum and Bugle Corps Front Ensemble Staff, and Field of View Front Ensemble Staff/Founding Member.

He also founded the Marching Arts Audio Discussion Group and he was also a founding partner of Red Room Productions.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his dog Ellie, playing the drums, writing music for the marching arts, teaching in the marching arts, and doing audio engineer work.

He enjoyed music and loved to talk music with anyone.

He loved playing with his son and teaching him about his love for Pittsburgh sports, especially the Penguins.

Beloved husband of Stephanie; Loving Father to Jackson.

Also, survived by his siblings, Amy Kapp (Jarrod Kapp), Michelle Kapp and Kim Gulnac (Drew Gulnac).

He is predeceased by his grandparents, aunts and uncles who passed on before him.

He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Tyler Kapp, Victoria Carpenter, Ashley Interval, Emma Kapp, Carley Gulnac, and Aria and Colton Bonner.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday Oct. 5, 2023 9:30am St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, P,A 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 11am in the Church.

Interment private.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.olearyfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.