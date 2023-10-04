Autumn Leaf Festival in Full Swing
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival continues through Sunday, October 9.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)
The festival kicked off on Saturday, September 30, with the United Way of Clarion County’s 5k and 10k race, Waste Management “Touch-a-Truck,” and Miss Teen ALF and Miss Junior Teen ALF.
Other highlights of the festival have included the First Energy Autorama Cruise-In, the UFP Motorcycle Show, PNC Bank Junior Olympics, and Clarion County Community Bank’s ongoing “Foodstock” program.
Here’s a look at look at the rest of the upcoming schedule:
Wednesday, October 4, 2023:
– 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Downtown Deal Days along Main Street
– 7:00 p.m. – PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” with Mitch Littler
On Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5, 2023, be sure to make a trip to downtown Clarion from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for Downtown Deal Days! The Main Street merchants invite you to come and discover great bargains during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Come to Clarion and see all that our downtown merchants have to offer – support your local businesses!
PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY “CULTURAL NIGHT
The third PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse beginning at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™ and will feature Mitch Littler.
Mitch Littler has become synonymous with great entertainment and high-energy, driving performances. He is a rocker whose musical roots are planted firmly in the soul of the old folk and blues masters of the past. Mitch is a singer, guitar player, and harmonica player who started playing with his family’s bluegrass band at 14. Mitch is a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in philosophy, but before college, he spent three years as a full-time traveling blues entertainer performing at venues and festivals across several states.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank. Sponsored in part by Modern Living Solutions.
On Wednesday, October 4, and Thursday, October 5, 2023, be sure to make a trip to downtown Clarion from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for Downtown Deal Days! The Main Street merchants invite you to come and discover great bargains during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. Come to Clarion and see all that our downtown merchants have to offer – support your local businesses!
PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS HOMECOMING “PEP RALLY”
The PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Pep Rally will take place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 7 p.m., in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. Homecoming Court will be announced and the crowd will be introduced to various university groups and athletic teams.
PENNWEST UNIVERSITY CLARION CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY CULTURAL NIGHT
The fourth and final PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank and Modern Living Solutions will take place in front of the Clarion County Courthouse from 7:00 pm (immediately following the Clarion University Homecoming “Pep Rally”) on Thursday, October 5, 2023, during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™. The PennWest Clarion Pep Rally will be followed by John Rush.
John Rush takes you on a musical journey like no other one-man show can. Singing and playing guitar/bass/harmonica/piano/saxophone/banjo/keyboard and percussion, John Rush plays his own original music and songs you know. If you think you’ve seen this before, you’re wrong. John Rush is not just another singer/songwriter! Wowing audiences with his guitar work and capturing them with his voice and lyrics, John Rush won Campus Entertainer of the Year and Campus Awards Musician of the Year!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored in part by Farmers National Bank. Sponsored in part by Modern Living Solutions.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023
FREE FLU SHOTS FOR VETERANS
The Butler VA Healthcare System will be offering free flu vaccinations to anyone who served in the U.S. Military on Friday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 66, 530 Main Street, Clarion.
No appointment is needed, just walk-in. For more information and/or questions, please call Josh Seybert at the Butler VA at (878) 271-6677.
It is recommended that all veterans not registered with the VA call Josh for more information and to register.
KRONOSPAN, U.S.A. “FARMERS AND CRAFTERS DAY”
Kronospan U.S.A. “Farmers & Crafters Day” will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, on Main Street in Clarion from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Handmade and homemade crafts and goods will be the feature of the day, along with food, from over 250 crafters. Whether looking for home décor, a special gift, or good eats, you’ll have a good time at the Kronospan USA “Farmers & Crafters Day.”
Although a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Kronospan U.S.A.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PTO ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW
The Immaculate Conception Ladies Guild Arts & Craft show will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center. For more information, email lcratty@clarionichawks.net., or call 814-226-8433 ext 104.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PTO CONCESSION STAND
The Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria will be open on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. or sell out. Come and enjoy a variety of homemade foods, including homemade soups, sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods. For more information, email lcratty@clarionichawks.net or call 814-226-8433 ext 104.
UMPC NORTHWEST AND UPMC URGENT CARE FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT FEATURING “LEGENDS”
On Friday, October 6, make your way to downtown Clarion as we bring back the Friday Night Concert featuring “Legends”. The concert will be held in front of the Courthouse beginning at 7:00 p.m. and is sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion and UPMC Northwest.
A little history…The Legends story begins in 2002. Some teachers at Clarion-Limestone School (Strattanville, PA) decided to do a rock concert for the students to demonstrate that teachers can rock! As it was well received, we decided to do a benefit for a fellow teacher who was experiencing health problems that went quite well. It’s now 22 years and many benefits and commercial gigs later. Legends are still rocking! The original lineup has changed but Legends are still heart and soul classic rock! To date, after many benefits, we’ve raised over $630,000 for various causes. These days, we play large commercial shows such as at the ALF each fall. A 20-plus-year rock band, Legends plays classic rock from the late 50s to the early 2000s. Songs from the Rolling Stones, Beatles, Mellencamp, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Stevie Ray Vaughn will all bring back great memories! Legends has played all over Western PA and headlined many shows.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food concessions throughout the evening. Make sure to bring your lawn chair, and settle in for an evening of great music and fun! Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion and UPMC Northwest.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2023
EGGS WITH ERNIE
Join us for before the parade for fun family activities, music, and more!
Eggs with Ernie will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in the Walter Hart Chapel parking lot on the PennWest University Clarion Campus from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon.
For more information, please visit www.clarion.edu/homecoming.
INDEPENDENCE HEALTH SYSTEM CLARION AREA “TOURNAMENT OF LEAVES PARADE”
Join the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, as it celebrates all Clarion has to be proud of during the Independence Health System Clarion Area “Tournament of Leaves Parade” on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. The parade will showcase marching bands, floats, and organizations of the grandest kind! The parade steps off at 12:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion.
Reserved seats are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, 650 Main Street, for $7.00 each.
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Although this is a free event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.”
Sponsored in part by: Aramark Dining, VIP Brunch Sponsor, Burns & Burns Associates, Novelty Groups Sponsor, Central Electric Cooperative, Inc.- Color Guard Sponsor, Clarion Psychiatric Center, Marching Units Sponsor, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Non-Profit Group Sponsor, Colony Homes, Marching Units Sponsor, Commodore Homes, Marching Units Sponsor, McDonald’s, Community Float Sponsor, & Northeastern Equipment Sales & Rental’s, LLC Bobcat’s of Olean-Kane-Clarion, University Floats Sponsor.
EAGLE END ZONE ALUMNI PARTY
Come to the Eagle Endzone on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and join fellow alumni in cheering on our Golden Eagles to a homecoming victory against the Seton Hill Griffins at PennWest University Clarion Campus Memorial Stadium.
Pre-register online at www.clarion.edu/homecoming. The cost is $25 which includes a game ticket. For more information call 814-393-1784 or email ClarionAlumni@PennWest.edu or visit clarion.edu/homecoming.
PENNWEST CLARION HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME
The PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Football Game will be held at the university’s Memorial Stadium at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th, 2023. Come out and watch the Golden Eagles take on the Seton Hill Griffins!
For more information, contact 814-393-2423.
CLARION RIVER BREWING COMPANY’S 1ST ANNUAL “STEIN HOLDING” CHAMPIONSHIP
Clarion River Brewing Company will be holding their 1st Annual Steinholding Championship.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Check-in on the day of the event will be from holding Championship during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival under the red light at 6th Avenue & Main Street from 10 am until 11 am.
There will be a $150 cash prize in both men’s and women’s divisions. This event is an Official 2023 PA State Steinholding Championship Qualifier. Signup and details can be found at clarionriverbrew.com/stein.
“WILD WORLD OF ANIMALS” SHOW, SPONSORED BY LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE LODGE 101 and PENN HIGHLANDS HEALTHCARE
The “Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Penn Highlands Healthcare Wild World of Animals Show” will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.
The show features a variety of animals, such as reptiles, birds, and mammals. You may see an American alligator, alligator snapping turtle, albino monocle cobra, European eagle owl, blue and gold macaw, opossum, binturong, spot-nose guenon monkey, African spotted leopard, or maybe a hyena.
You won’t want to miss this family event—it’s educational entertainment! While the show is free, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.
Sponsored by Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #101 and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
FIRST UNITED NATIONAL BANK – The FUN Bank! “OLDIES CONCERT”
The First United National Bank – The FUN Bank! “Oldies Concert” will be held on Saturday evening, October 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Returning to perform for this year’s concert is the oldies band “American Pie.”
The concert will be held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. This event is free and open to all festival goers, so kick loose with cool tunes and fun!
For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com. Don’t forget to bring along a non-perishable food item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock!”
Sponsored by First United National Bank
AUTUMN LEAF FESTIVAL™ PARKING
Parking for festival events will be available at the Immaculate Conception School parking lots on Friday, October 6, 2022, all day and Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 7 a.m. until 12 noon. Proceeds benefit the Immaculate Conception School P.T.O. For more information, call 814-226-8433 ext 104 or email lcratty@clarionichawks.net .
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2023
LANDPRO EQUIPMENT “ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW”
Are you a tractor and farm equipment enthusiast? Then make plans to attend the LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show” during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™!
This year’s show will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue. All farm-related displays are welcome including farm tractors, garden & lawn implements, hit & miss engines, toys, and more! Registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com or on the day of the event. There is no fee to register. Trophies will be awarded in several classes.
There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this year’s show! This year the crowd will be entertained by The Route 8 Band, playing a mix of country, rock, and blues appealing to a variety of audiences.
Although a FREE event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.
Sponsored by Land Pro Equipment.
