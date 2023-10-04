 

Dittman Crowned Miss Teen; Patton Takes Home Miss Junior Teen

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Winners (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program was held on Saturday, September 30, at the Clarion Area High School auditorium.

(Pictured above: Miss Junior Teen Samantha Patton, left, and Miss Teen Ryleigh Dittman.)

Several former title holders were welcomed back, and a couple of them even performed during the program.

“All the contestants did an amazing job and were the epitome of poise and grace in all phases of the competition, with an incredible amount of talent on the stage entertaining over 250 in attendance,” said events coordinator Tammy LaCross.

From left, Zoe Wolbert, Jeliza Childs, Rowan Faller, Lacie Lewis, Samantha, Patton, Ryleigh Dittman, Jordan McElravy, Lia Hageter, Jada Runyan, and Raegan Wyant.

This year’s results are as follows:

Miss Junior Teen Division

Miss Congeniality: Rowan Faller
First Runner-up: Lacy Lewis
MISS JUNIOR TEEN: – Samantha Patton

Miss Teen Division

Miss Congeniality: Lia Hageter
First Runner-up: Jordan McElravy
MISS TEEN: Ryleigh Dittman

From left, Sophia Barboza (Judge), Jada Runyan, Raegan Wyant, Lia Hageter, Ryleigh Dittman, Samantha Patton, Barry Pintar (Judge), Lacie Lewis, Rachel Smith-Murray (Judge), Zoe Wolbert, Rowan Faller, Jeliza Childs, Jordan McElravy, Shannon Barrios (Judge), and Jessica Tote (Judge).

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

