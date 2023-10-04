Dittman Crowned Miss Teen; Patton Takes Home Miss Junior Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program was held on Saturday, September 30, at the Clarion Area High School auditorium.

(Pictured above: Miss Junior Teen Samantha Patton, left, and Miss Teen Ryleigh Dittman.)

Several former title holders were welcomed back, and a couple of them even performed during the program.

“All the contestants did an amazing job and were the epitome of poise and grace in all phases of the competition, with an incredible amount of talent on the stage entertaining over 250 in attendance,” said events coordinator Tammy LaCross.

This year’s results are as follows:

Miss Junior Teen Division

Miss Congeniality: Rowan Faller

First Runner-up: Lacy Lewis

MISS JUNIOR TEEN: – Samantha Patton

Miss Teen Division

Miss Congeniality: Lia Hageter

First Runner-up: Jordan McElravy

MISS TEEN: Ryleigh Dittman

