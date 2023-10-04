Dittman Crowned Miss Teen; Patton Takes Home Miss Junior Teen
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program was held on Saturday, September 30, at the Clarion Area High School auditorium.
(Pictured above: Miss Junior Teen Samantha Patton, left, and Miss Teen Ryleigh Dittman.)
Several former title holders were welcomed back, and a couple of them even performed during the program.
“All the contestants did an amazing job and were the epitome of poise and grace in all phases of the competition, with an incredible amount of talent on the stage entertaining over 250 in attendance,” said events coordinator Tammy LaCross.
This year’s results are as follows:
Miss Junior Teen Division
Miss Congeniality: Rowan Faller
First Runner-up: Lacy Lewis
MISS JUNIOR TEEN: – Samantha Patton
Miss Teen Division
Miss Congeniality: Lia Hageter
First Runner-up: Jordan McElravy
MISS TEEN: Ryleigh Dittman
