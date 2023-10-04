 

SPONSORED: Don’t Miss Faller’s Furniture Fall Mattress Savings Event!

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss Faller’s Furniture Fall Mattress Savings Event happening now through October 18.

Save the sales tax on Spring Air, Beauty Rest Select, and Serta Perfect Sleeper.

Save up to $900 on a Serta icomfortECO Hybrid with a select adjustable base.

Save up to $900 on Beautyrest Black and adjustable bases.

New arrival: Hotel mattresses with two sides of blissful excellence!

The Fall Mattress Savings event ends on October 18, 2023.

See Store for Details.

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed; Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
