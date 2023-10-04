WATCH: Independence Health Systems Pediatrics & Women’s Care Associates “Kiddies Parade”

Watch the Independence Health Systems Pediatrics & Women’s Care Associates “Kiddies Parade” held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Clarion, Pa. The event was part of the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. Commentary by Gavin Fish.

