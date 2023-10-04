Patton Financial Advising: Rising Oil Prices Could Pose the Latest Threat to the Economy
Oil prices have increased more than 30% since late June, driving up transportation costs for consumers and businesses and putting financial markets on edge. On September 27, West Texas Intermediate crude — the U.S. benchmark for oil prices — topped $93 per barrel, the highest level since August 2022. Brent crude (the global oil benchmark) rose above $96.1
As usual, gasoline prices have followed suit. On September 27, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.83, up from $3.75 a year earlier. The price in California, the most expensive state for gasoline, averaged $5.89 per gallon.2
Here’s a look at market dynamics that have impacted fuel prices in recent months, adding to concerns about broader inflation and the nation’s economic prospects.
Tight Oil Supplies
Oil prices are sensitive to shifts in the delicate balance between supply and demand in the global market. Much of the third quarter’s increase has been attributed to a combination of record-high global demand and coordinated supply cuts.3 On September 5, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced the extension of voluntary production cuts (1.3 million barrels per day combined) through the end of 2023. These cuts, which began in June, are on top of cuts that were previously put in place through 2024 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), along with Russia and other allied oil producers (dubbed OPEC+). In total, supply cuts are expected to reduce global crude inventories by 3.3 million barrels per day in Q4 2023.
