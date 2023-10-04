Pithole Lantern Tour Tickets Still Available

PLEASANTVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Historic Pithole City’s popular Lantern Tours return on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Tickets are still available for purchase at $10.00 each–but get them now before they are gone!

The Pithole Lantern Tours are a nighttime living history event where participants walk the streets of the legendary oil boomtown, meeting some of its most famous inhabitants along the way. The tours last approximately an hour, embarking every ten minutes between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Lantern Tours are a walking tour, covering steep hills and semi-rugged terrain.

Visitors are asked to arrive 15 minutes early, wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing, and bring a flashlight.

Tickets must be purchased in advance – they will not be available at the event.

Some of the tour times have already sold out; however, spots are still available, especially for those tours scheduled later in the evening. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.drakewell.org/event or in person at the Drake Well Museum Store during its hours of operation.

For questions or more information, please call Drake Well Museum at 814-827-2797 or visit drakewell.org.

About Pithole City

Pithole sprang up in the midst of the western Pennsylvania oil boom in 1865, not far from where Edwin Drake drilled the first commercially successful oil well in Titusville in 1859. Following the strike of the Frazier Well near Pithole Creek, thousands of people flocked to Pithole hoping to strike it rich. Derricks went up overnight along with houses, saloons, churches, theaters, restaurants, and many other businesses. Pithole was also a site for innovation; the world’s first successful oil pipeline was built there, connecting it to nearby Miller Farm. As the oil boom waxed and waned, the city disappeared almost as quickly as it started with many picking up their belongings and moving on to the next big oil strikes. The Pithole of today is largely a field and forest with no trace of any of its buildings. A large portion of the site is owned by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and administered by Drake Well Museum and Park in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. The site’s visitor center is open during the summer months and will be open during the Lantern Tours.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.