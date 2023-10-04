State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary in Strattanville

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Burglary in Strattanville

According to a report released on October 3, PSP Clarion investigated a report of a burglary on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County, at 2:59 a.m. on July 23.

Trooper Rapp said trash was found at the scene of the burglary and a 2008 Ford Supercab pickup was involved.

The victim is a 30-year-old Strattanville woman.

Domestic Incident in Shippenville

Clarion-based State Police were called to investigate a domestic near Railroad Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened around 8:16 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, according to an October 3 release.

The involved individuals are a 25-year-old Shippenville woman and a 27-year-old Emlenton man.

Drug Possession on Route 36

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Toyocar van container trailer near State Route 36 and State Route 949 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, at 1:36 p.m. on Friday, September 29.

Police say the operator was observed to be in possession of drugs.

The arrestee is a 35-year-old Pittsburgh man.

Charges are pending through District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

