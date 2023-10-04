Stephen Michael Bertha, age 66, of Knox, and formerly of Allentown, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at his home.

Born March 3, 1957 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Grazer Bertha, and was a graduate of Allen High.

He married the former Donna Jean Mellon on September 19, 2004 and she survives.

Stephen was retired from East Penn Manufacturing and was a member of the Seneca Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; son, Andrew Benjamin (Alicia) Bertha of Allentown and his children, Kyle and Illianna; daughter, Alice (Trevor) Schmeltzle, of Allenton, and her children, Michael and Corrinda; step-son, Shawn (Heidi) Swift of Navarre, Florida and his children, Liam and Dietrich, and step-daughter, Melody Blair of Kossuth and her children, Joshua and Ty.

Stephen is also survived by three brothers: Joseph (Debbie), Andrew (Jodi) and John (Tina); sister, Diane (Jerry) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step grandson, Jeffrey Gadley.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Seneca Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 189 Meadow Road, Seneca, with Pastor Andrew Abbott officiating.

Interment will take place in the Kahle Cemetery, Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Stephen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

