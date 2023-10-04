William W. Dunkle Jr., 77, of Pleasantville, PA, passed away at his home Monday Oct. 2, 2023.

Born Oct. 18, 1945 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late William W. Dunkle Sr. & Elizabeth Lauer Dunkle Harmon.

William was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He entered the United States Marine Corp, where he served as a Sgt. in the Vietnam War.

Bill was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal as well as the Good Conduct Award.

He was married in 1969 in St. Venantius Church to the former Marjorie A. Toy and she survives.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Dunkle is also survived by two daughters: Tracey Corbett & her husband Mark of Gainesville, GA and Stephanie Corbett & her husband Richard also of Gainesville, GA.

Two grandchildren: Chase Corbett and Mason Corbett.

He is also survived by a sister Jeanne Gregg & her husband Jason of IN.

Two sisters-in-law: Melissa Reed & her husband Todd of Plumer and Michelle Toy of Oil City.

Nephews Michael Reed, Matthew Reed, Steve Toy & his wife Linda.

And a niece Julie Alessi & her husband Aaron.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert Dunkle, a brother-in-law Joseph Toy.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

