Zerl Bickel, 87, of Van, died Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born November 12, 1935, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Regnol and Bernice Aites Bickel.

Mr. Bickel graduated from Cranberry High School and worked for over 35 years as an electrician and plant maintainer at Continental Can in Oil City.

On August 20, 1953, he was married to the former Jean Knight in the Shippenville United Methodist Church by the Rev. Thomas Dusch. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2021. They shared 68 years of marriage.

Zerl enjoyed hunting and fishing, and, after retirement, travelling all over the world with Jean.

Surviving are three children, Deborah Parsons and her husband Jay of Oil City, Victoria Sharrar of Erwin, NC, and Timothy Bickel of Tionesta; four grandchildren, Samantha Haniwalt, Mackenzie O’Dell, Amanda Reyes and her husband Hector, and Joshua Bickel; and eight great grandchildren, Nathaniel Roess, Jayla and Carson Haniwalt, Christopher, Preston, and Isabella Chang, and McKenna and Brayden Bickel.

Visitation will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Mike Heim officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

