7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, October 5, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 66. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Columbus Day
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
