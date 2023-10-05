Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Cobbler

It’s the perfect time of year to start embracing apple cobbler!

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar, divided



1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 cup cold butter, cubed2 large eggs3 to 4 tablespoons 2% milk3 teaspoons vanilla extract8 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Topping:

1 tablespoon 2% milk

3/4 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly.

-In another bowl, whisk eggs, milk and vanilla. With a fork, gently stir into flour mixture until dough forms a ball. Press half into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Cover and refrigerate remaining dough.

-In a large bowl, toss apples with tapioca, cinnamon and remaining 3/4 cup sugar; arrange over crust. On a lightly floured surface, roll remaining dough to fit top of pan. Place over apples. Brush with milk. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over top. Bake until apples are tender and crust is golden, 45-50 minutes.

