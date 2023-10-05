Clarion Grad and Butler County Community College Freshman Aryana Girvan Named NJCAA Division III Volleyball Player of the Month



BUTLER, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It was quite a month for Clarion Area High School graduate Aryana Girvan.

The freshman on the nationally ranked Butler County Community College volleyball team was named National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Player of the Month for September.

(Pictured above, Aryana Girvan takes a swing for Butler County Community College)

Girvan tied a Pioneer single-match record with 27 kills against Penn State Greater Allegheny and recorded 10-plus kills in eight matches for BC3.

“It means everything to me,” Girvan said. “Especially because of everything I went through the past few years with volleyball and my personal life. I’ve been working so hard, and I have finally proved myself.”

Girvan lead the Pioneers with 169 kills.

She also has 254 digs for BC3 (13-5), which was ranked No. 13 in the latest NJCAA Division III poll.

The 5-foot-5 Girvan was an all-state selection three times and was on two PIAA Class 2A championship teams while playing for Clarion.

“I may have come from a good high school program, but high school wasn’t all I got,” Girvan said. “I’m still working and I’ve dreamt of playing in college my whole career. I’ve got a lot more to prove.”

