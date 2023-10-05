Clarion-Limestone Boys’ Soccer Shuts Out DuBois Central Catholic Again

The Clarion-Limestone Lions boys’ soccer team shut out DuBois Central Catholic by the score of 3-0, their second shutout of DCC this season and ninth shutout overall.

The Lions advanced their record to 11-2 with 59 goals for the Lions on the season and 8 goals against.

The warm sunny evening at DuBois Central Catholic is expected to be the last of the nice weather heading into next week for the final few regular season games.

The Lions started the game with an even keel, sharing the ball on both ends of the field. But this DCC team had improved from their shut out of DCC 6-0 during the second game of the season.

Goalie Isaac Lerch had to stop two shots on goal in the first 5 minutes, one at high velocity. Then, without hesitation, inside midfielder Brenden Bettwy took a throw-in from Brady Pierce and was able to squeeze through the defense to score, making it 1-0.

Several more first-half opportunities occurred for the Lions but they simply weren’t able to capitalize. This defense was wound tighter than before. A decent opportunity occurred when outside midfielder Layton Dunn found an advancing midfield and co-captain Thomas Uckert, who was able to take a shot at close range and was stopped by the goalie.

Lerch had to make a big save again, this time in traffic with a DCC forward trying to head a throw-in ball into the goal. Lerch, with outstretched arms, was able to secure the ball over the forward’s head to make the stop. Outside midfielder Wyatt Boyden was able to weave through defenders two times only to be stopped by the goalie.

Lerch was lucky towards the end of the first half as a medium-range ball skidded in front of him only to have the left pole make the save. Forward Martin Ormeno was able to take a shot but was stopped just before the buzzer for the first half.

The Lions only held a slim lead of 1-0.

The second half was a significant momentum shift in favor of DCC. Instead of relying on the Lions’ opportunistic offense to keep the ball upfield, the Lions would have to rely on their awesome defense to protect Lerch in goal.

Anchored by co-captain Jason Megnin, the defense kept the DCC offense puzzled. Defenders Brady Pierce and Carter Brown closed in on an attacking striker and uncharacteristically missed the ball. At this point, everyone expected that Lerch was going to have to make a hard save, but Megnin came swiftly back to steal the ball away to make it a non-issue.

DCC wanted a goal and was pressing with all they had. Pierce made another save on a pesky winger for the third time, only for the winger to express his dismay in exasperation.

Jameson McIlwain was able to keep the right flank of the Lions’ goal away from jeopardy. Lerch made two more saves when the offense got back in the action.

Uckert again made an advance only to be stopped by the goalie. Forward Dany Schweitzer found Bettwy, who took the shot only to be stopped.

Uckert kept on the pressure with his swarming offense by taking another shot on goal. The rebound came to Schweitzer’s foot whose shot went just wide. Hardworking midfielder, Quinn O’Neil, closed in for a close-range shot but was stopped again.

Then a breakthrough finally happened.

Defender Chris Kim threw in a ball at midfield to Uckert. He switched the field to Wyatt Boyden, who shot and scored, making it 2-0.

But Boyden wasn’t done.

Two times the DCC defense took out Boyden in the goalie box and the second time he drew the foul. Boyden easily scored on his penalty kick shooting left on the ground to beat the well-exercised goalie, making it 3-0.

Lerch had to make one more stop. Right midfielder Aiden Wilson slid a pass to now forward, Pierce, who took a high shot on the goaltender who made a miraculous save off the glove fingertips.

The final play of the game came as co-captain Blaise Cunningham shot on goal with the rebound coming to left midfielder Ky Clark, who was unable to make the shot when the buzzer sounded.

Lerch finished the evening with nine saves.

The Lions travel to Brockway on October 11 with the ball being kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

