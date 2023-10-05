Clarion Motel 6 Sold for $1.249 Million; Cozumel to Continue Business as Usual

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Motel 6 in Monroe Township was recently sold, but its new owner plans no changes in the operation of the business.

According to a deed filed at the Clarion County Register and Recorder on August 16, 2023, JJT Hotels LLC sold the business to Reva Shivay Clarion LLC for $1.249 Million.

Reva Shivay Clarion LLC is a domestic limited liability company based in Lehigh County. The company was formed on May 31, 2023, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The hotel has operated under many different names over the years. Most recently, it became a Motel 6 in 2017 after previously operating as a Days Inn for several years.

New owner Keval Patel told exploreclarion.com earlier this week that no changes are planned for the hotel, and the Cozumel restaurant and bar will continue to operate on the property.

Cozumel Manager Ignacio Lopez said he plans to meet with the new owner this week.

The popular local restaurant lost its liquor license during a previous ownership switch at the hotel. At the time, the liquor license was owned by the hotel; however, Cozumel was able to obtain its own liquor license following the change in ownership in 2017.

Motel 6, which features an outdoor pool, a gym, and large conference room, is one of eight hotels off of Interstate 80 Exit 62.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.