Driver Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Embankment, Rolls Over on I-80 in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say injuries were reported following a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, on Interstate 80 west, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, according to an October 3 release issued by PSP Clarion.

Police say 47-year-old Joseph L. Green, of Willishire, Ohio, was traveling in the left lane in a 2008 Nissan Rogue and negotiating a right curve in the roadway.

Green’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and crashed into an embankment with its front left bumper.

The vehicle then traveled up the embankment and rolled over on its roof.

Green suffered injuries in the crash, but refused transport, according to police.

He was using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on scene by Knox EMS and Knox Volunteer Fire Company.

According to police, Green was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.