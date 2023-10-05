Fire Destroys Logging Equipment in Howe Township; $140,000 in Damages Reported

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is ongoing after a fire reportedly caused $140,000 in damage to logging equipment in Forest County.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit was requested to conduct a cause and origin investigation on Wednesday, October 4, that damaged a 2014 Velmet EX10 Harvester/Processor at a location near Forest Route 223 and Watson Farm Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Trooper Krug said it is believed the fire occurred between 12:01 a.m. Saturday, September 30, and 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 2.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The total amount of damage was listed at $140,000.

The victims are a 58-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, both of Warren, and a 30-year-old male and a 36-year-old male, both of Russell.

This investigation is ongoing.

