HOLE’D UP: Clarion Police Find Man in Hole in Wall While Serving Arrest Warrant

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities discovered a local man hiding in a hole in the wall of a Clarion Borough residence while serving an arrest warrant last Thursday.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jason Leroy Priester II, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, September 28.

According to a criminal complaint received by exploreClarion.com on October 4, Officer Lewis Armstrong and Detective Wright of the Clarion Borough Police Department responded to the 600 block of South Street in Clarion Borough around 3:43 p.m. on Monday, September 11, to assist Clarion County Sheriff’s with an arrest warrant for Jason Leroy Priester II in reference to a failure to appear for a court proceeding.

Upon arrival, the officers met with Deputy Heller, Deputy Thompson, and Chief Peck, who were already on location. Heller notified police that Priester’s mother, who was on location, told him that if he was there, he would be in the attic. He also told police that the tenant gave consent to search the residence for Priester, the complaint states.

Officer Armstrong confirmed this with the tenant, the complaint indicates.

Officer Armstrong, Detective Wright, and Deputy Heller then cleared the residence room by room in search of Priester, while Chief Peck and Deputy Thompson secured the exterior. Once police reached the attic of the residence, Officer Armstrong observed a mattress leaning against a wall. Officer Armstrong pulled the mattress to the floor while Heller provided cover and observed a hole in the wall behind the mattress, revealing what appeared to be a crawl space, the complaint notes.

Deputy Heller removed a section of the wall and shined his flashlight inside the crawl space while Armstrong looked for an alternate way inside. Heller stated, “eH’s in here” and began giving verbal commands to someone inside of the crawl space. Armstrong went to provide cover and then saw a male crawling out from a hole in the wall, the complaint states.

Armstrong began giving verbal commands for the male to come out of the wall. As the male was crawling out, covered in insulation, Armstrong recognized him as Jason Leroy Priester II, the complaint indicates.

Once the male was out of the crawl space, Armstrong assisted Priester to the mattress and placed handcuffs on him, the complaint notes.

Priester was escorted out to a marked Sheriff’s vehicle, searched incident to arrest, and then placed in the rear of the vehicle to be transported to the Clarion County Jail.

Priester was charged with the following offense:

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

