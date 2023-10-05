Irene Rosenberger, 84, of Franklin, passed away on October 1, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born on August 13, 1939 in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret M. (Wade) Martin.

She married the love of her life, Robert L. Rosenberger, on August 15, 1959. He survives and will miss her dearly.

Irene was a graduate 1957 of Rocky Grove High School.

She worked in the meat department at Riverside Market and later became the “Sample Lady” in northwest Pennsylvania for Uncle Charlie’s and others.

She previously attended Bethel United Methodist Church where she brought hymns to life with her unique talent on the piano.

When the boys were young, Irene made their clothes and she canned quarts of peaches for her husband’s lunch bucket.

She was a great cook and could even butcher a deer.

As a mother, she was very giving, loving, and caring.

Always putting other’s needs ahead of her own.

Her passing leaves a void that cannot be filled by any other means.

She will be extremely missed.

Left to cherish her memory along with her husband are her sons, Martin Shawn Rosenberger and wife, Marilyn, of Idaho Falls, ID and Randall Shane Rosenberger and wife, Barbara, of Corvallis, OR; her granddaughter, Shawntel Irene Parker and her husband, Sean, of South Jordan, UT; and her brother-in-law, William Rosenberger and his wife, Becky, of Kernersville, SC; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Martin.

As per Irene’s wishes, there will be no public services.

She will be laid to rest at Cochranton Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Irene’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

