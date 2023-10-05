John Edward Klinko, 76, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023 at UPMC Hamot.

John was born in Oil City on September 15, 1947.

He was the son of the late Franklin and Margaret Longstreth Sloss.

He was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era.

In his earlier years, John was employed by Continental Can in Oil City.

He retired from Lockheed Martin in Virginia. He was a member of the Seneca E.C. Church.

John enjoyed hunting and bowling.

He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan and faithfully read his Bible every morning.

He enjoyed the company of his faithful companion, “Zoe”.

John is survived by his wife, Judith Jarosz Klinko, whom he married in Oil City on August 26, 1967.

Also surviving is a son, Todd A. Klinko and a daughter, Kari D. Borland and her husband, Kevin, all of Seneca; his grandchildren, Tyler J. Klinko of Jamestown, NY, Cassie Barrett of Erie, Zachery T. Borland and his wife, Meagan, of Oil City, and Noah R. Borland and his wife, Emma, of Allison Park; a great granddaughter, Ara L. Borland, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, James Klinko and a sister, Melda Ward.

Friends will be received at the Seneca E.C. Church, 2844 PA 257, Seneca, from Noon-2 p.m. Friday.

A funeral service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Jacobs, church pastor, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the church by members of the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca E.C. Church, 2844 PA 257, Seneca, PA 16346 or to the Seneca Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

