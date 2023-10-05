MAKING HISTORY: Clarion Boys Golf Team Wins Subregional to Advance to PIAA Team Championships for First Time



DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Clarion Bobcats boys golf team made history on Thursday on the Silver Course at Treasure Lake Golf Resort, winning in the subregional round to earn the program’s first ever berth in the PIAA Class 2A team championship.

(Pictured above, members of the Clarion golf team are all smiles after winning the subregional to punch their ticket to the PIAA Class 2A team championship for the first time)

Clarion downed District 6’s Central Martinsburg by 14 strokes, 327-341.

Leading the way for the Bobcats on the 5,942-yard layout in DuBois were Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, both shooting 8-over-par 80s. Also contributing toward Clarion’s four-person team total were Tanner Miller with an 83 and Lucas Mitrosky with an 84. James Keenan, the fifth member of the team carded a 93.

Kerle, Lauer, Mitrosky, and Keenan will be playing in the second round of the boys D9 tournament on Saturday at Pincrest Country Club in Brookville, each of their eyes focused on securing spot at the individual state tournament.

The team tournament will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in State College on the Penn State White Course.

D6’s State College earned the 3A spot in the state championship, winning in a playoff against D10’s Warren after both finished regulation with 326s.

On the playoff hole, State College notched three pars and a bogey from its four players against Warren’s two pars and two bogeys – the Little Lions claiming a 1-stroke victory.

The D9 3A representative, Bradford, was 45 strokes behind with a 371. Contributing to the Owls’ tally were Jake Franz (79), Wyatt Stark (93), Tarren Reese (96) and Chase Wineberg (103).

Franz and Stark will be back in action Saturday for the second round of the D9 3A individual tournament in Brookville. Franz enters the final round tops on the leaderboard.

On the girls’ side, Erie McDowell did D10 proud by winning the 3A sub-regional and advancing to the PIAA championships. The Trojans defeated runner-up State College by 15 strokes, 271-286.

D9 representative Bradford came home in third, the Owls’ 310 the product of rounds by Payten Leet (97), Cadence Stiles (104), and Alexia Corignani (109).

Leet won the girls’ D9 3A title on Tuesday (10/03) and will next play in the PIAA individual championship on October 17 & 18 at Penn State.

D9 did not have a 2A girls team qualify for the sub-regionals.

