Police Respond to Chain Reaction Fender-Bender on Greenville Avenue

Thursday, October 5, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a three-vehicle collision in Clarion Borough on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:42 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and South Street in Clarion Borough.

Police say 40-year-old Tara L. Steele, of Clarion, was traveling north on Greenville Avenue when she failed to yield to stopped traffic ahead.

Steele’s vehicle rear-ended a 2020 Subaru Legacy operated by 27-year-old Jonathan J. Thomas, of Punxsutawney, that was stopped behind a 2016 Nissan Versa driven by 33-year-old Richard K. Cotherman, of Shippenville, that was waiting to turn left onto South Street.

No injuries were reported, and all three drivers were using seat belts.

All three vehicles sustained minor damages.


