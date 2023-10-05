Reinvented and Reinvigorated Keystone Hopes to Keep Winning Streak Alive Against Dangerous Brockway

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brockway football coach Jake Heigel has seen this script before.

Young team. Slow start. Getting hot at the right time with their backs against the wall.

Last year it was his Rovers. This year, it’s his next opponent in Keystone.

(Pictured above, Brockway’s Blake Pisarcik, right, celebrates a touchdown with teammate Carter Guaglianone/submitted photo)

The Panthers got out of the gate at 0-4 thanks to so key injuries and some lousy luck. But a reshuffling of the deck and the emergence of some young and promising players has Keystone on a two-game winning streak as they prepare to host Brockway on Friday night.

“Anybody that was coming into the season, whether it be media or coaches or everybody else knew that they were going to be good,” Heigel said of Keystone. “The record wasn’t reflecting that immediately and I said they’re gonna figure it out. There’s too much talent and they’re too well coached. They have too many physical guys up front.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Keystone has indeed seemingly figured things out.

And that is in large part because of the unselfishness of the players.

Senior Rayce Weaver graciously stepped aside at quarterback for freshman Dom Corcetti and moved to running back. He still gets a few snaps at QB, but his role now is predominately to run it, not throw it.

Drew Keth, who filled in quarterback last season when Weaver went down with a season-ending elbow injury, has settled into his job as slot receiver.

And Elijah Will, who was a standout lineman last year and was slated to move to fullback, is back on the line and excelling.

“Rayce is unbelievable,” said Keystone coach Todd Smith. “He’s still playing quarterback for us in certain situations. He completed 2-of-3 passes last week, and one was a big one on a fade early in the third quarter on our first scoring drive of the second half. He’s doing a lot of different things for us and he’s just one of those kids who you just want on your team.

“And Elijah is in that category as well. Both of those guys are team captains. Elijah went back to the line and it’s made such a big difference for us because he’s playing so well there.”

It has allowed Corcetti and fellow freshman Eli Nellis to shine.

Corcetti has thrown for 557 yards and four touchdowns. Nellis has emerged as a star both running and receiving with 436 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns and 12 catches for 220 yards and another TD.

Sophomore Jacob Henry has also been a weapon with 291 yards rushing and four TDs.

Weaver has gained 397 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice.

The moves have changed the course of the season for the Panthers.

“There was some frustration,” Smith said. “I think our guys knew they were better than how we were playing. We just stuck with it and, with a couple of changes and our puppies growing up, it’s made a big difference.”

While Keystone has turned a slow start around, Brockway is trying to turn out of a skid after a hot start.

The Rovers started 3-0, but lost to Union/A-C Valley and Port Allegany in consecutive weeks. The high-powered offense sputtered, scoring just seven points in each of those defeats.

Last week, Brockway rebounded with a 47-0 win over Smethport without three-year starting quarterback Brayden Fox.

Freshman Aiden Patton stepped in and went 10-of-18 for 238 yards and a touchdown in the win.

“I was really proud of the way he stepped up,” Heigel said.

Heigel said Fox will be back this week.

“He’s good to go,” he said. “I’m going to do my best James Franklin impression here. I don’t love to talk about injuries or what’s going on because I don’t think it’s necessarily fair to the kids.

“They’ve always just pushed each other,” Heigel said of Fox and Patton. “Those guys have really picked each other’s brains. They’ve supported each other no matter what. It’s never, ‘It’s my job or your job.’ It’s really how can we play this to the best of our ability? And we needed Aiden to step in. I think that Bray was the first one giving him a high five when he came off the field. As a coach, that’s everything that you kind of want to see.”

What has been a constant for Brockway this season is senior running back Jendy Cuello.

He had another big game last week against Smethport, rushing for 152 yards on 28 carries.

Cuello has rushed for 724 yards on 124 carries with five touchdowns.

Fox has passed for 887 yards and six scores and Blake Pisarcik has 641 yards receiving on 46 receptions.

Brockway is very much a dangerous offense.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Heigel,” Smith said. “I was a coach at (Clarion University) when he was on the team. He’s just a good guy and they have a good staff and they have a lot of good football players. I think Cuello is as good as they get at running back. And obviously with Fox and his experience and the receivers they have, I mean, they’re just a really good football team.”



