 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Today at ALF: PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Pep Rally, Downtown Deals, and More

Thursday, October 5, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot-at-Oct-04-21-08-33-2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Thursday’s highlights at Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival include the Homecoming Pep Rally, Downtown Deals, “Cultural Night,” concession stand food, and more.

Thursday, October 5, 2023:

– 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Downtown Deal Days – Main Street

– 7:00 p.m. – PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Pep Rally

– Following Pep Rally – PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” – John Rush

Other featured events throughout the week include carnival rides and amusements, the Tournament of Leaves parade, an antique tractor show, cultural nights, and the popular Farmer’s and Crafter’s Show.

The full schedule is available on the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry website.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.