AICDAC to Host ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event on October 18
Thursday, October 5, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, October 18.
The Trunk or Treat event will take place Wednesday, October 18, from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. at the I.C Church parking lot located at 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa.
The event is free and open to the public.
Anyone interested in decorating a trunk should visit: Trunk Registration Form
You may also register for a trunk by emailing Jacyln Dolby at jdolby@aicdac.org or by calling 814-226-6350 extension 104.
