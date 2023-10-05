SPONSORED: Celebrate Skippy’s 13th Birthday with McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Outlet!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Outlet is celebrating Skippy’s 13th birthday with a store-wide, in stock, flooring sale!
In honor of Skippy’s 13th birthday, all in-stock Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring will be 40% off the retail price!
In addition, McMillen’s also has over 20,000 square feet of in-stock carpet on sale in many colors and styles.
Skippy has been coming to work with Pat every day since he was a wee pup and has been a dedicated employee at McMillen’s his whole life. He greets people and assists in helping them choose which flooring option would best suit them.
Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.