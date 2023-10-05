Frog Legs, Hot Sausage, Deep-Fried Pumpkin Rolls, Gyros, and Much More. A Look at Every Vendor at the 70th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at every food stand at the 70th annual Autumn Leaf Festival.

(Above photo: Sugar Hillbilly’s serves up frog legs, gator, and much more.)

First, we’ll take a look at what vendors are serving in Veterans Memorial Park. All info reported in this article is from on site concessions workers during the time the photographs were taken.

Crago Concessions

6th Year at ALF

Specialty: Philly steaks and sirloin “straight from the butcher.” Also try their deep fried pumpkin dessert.

(Above photos: Melissa, of Austintown, OH, preps sausage to be served for festival goers at lunchtime.)

Molnar’s Cinnamon Rolls and Elephant Ears

20+ years at ALF

Specialty: Cinnamon Rolls

(Above photos: Dakota packages a cinnamon roll and Tiffany preps for the next rush of customers.)

Groundhog Grindz

2nd year at ALF

Specialty: Frappes, Cubans, Espresso… everything coffee and more.

(Above photos: Frank (owner) built his trailer himself and told exploreClarion.com that the trailer has brought many to his shop in Punxsutawney, Pa.)

Ikaros Simon Concessions: Chicken On a Stick

5 years at ALF

Specialty: Chicken on a stick

(Above photos: Ikaros Simon Concessions prepares for the lunch rush on late Tuesday morning.)

Ikaros Simon Concessions: Gyro

5+ years at ALF

Specialty: Gyros

(Above photos: Frank cuts lamb for a fresh Gyro.)

Natale’s New York Style Pizza

30+ years at ALF

Specialty: The Pizza, which attracts many daily regulars.

(Above photos: Anthony Natale, of Youngstown, OH has served Pizza at ALF for decades.)

DeChellis Concessions

20 years at ALF

Specialty: Stromboli

(Above photos: DeChellis Concessions new trailer is set up and ready to serve at ALF.)

Sugar Hillbilly’s

3rd year at ALF

Specialty: Frog legs and Gator

(Above photos: Mike and Lisa Bailey, of Brockway, PA, serve up some gator.)

Fowler’s

50+ years at ALF

Specialty: Candy Apples, taffy, and fudge.

(Above photo: Candy apples and taffy ready to be enjoyed by festival goers.)

Wally Sue’s

3rd Year at ALF

Specialty: 20 flavors of fresh squeezed lemonade, served in mason jars. The hot cider is a hit as well. A past Clarion University student was such a big fan of the lemonade, they dressed in costume as a mason jar for Halloween.

(Above photos: Paula serves a Guava Lemonade on a hot afternoon.)

Papa Wood BBQ

6th year at ALF

Specialty: Mac and Cheese topped with pork, and of course, the ribs.

(Above photos: Christi and Jason (owner) outside the Papa Wood BBQ trailer in Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Clarion.)

Across the street, in front of the courthouse are some newer vendors.

Bortner Concessions LLC

1st year at ALF

Specialty: Funnel cakes, elephant ears, and deep fried candy.

(Above photos: Bortner Concessions LLC, which also provided the rides for this year, is located in the courthouse parking lot.)

Wok On The Wild Side

1st year at ALF

Specialty: Wok fired soba noodle stir fry with teriyaki with sweet chicken.

(Above photos: Mohamad, of Ohio, serves up hot stir fry all ALF week.)

The Mac-Shack – Brody’s BBQ

1st year at ALF

Specialty: Gouda, pepper jack, and smoked white cheddar mac and cheese.

(Above the photos: Brody’s BBQ is serving their famous Mac and Cheese for the first time at ALF.)

Between 5th and 6th ave. on main street you can find pasta and apple dumplings.

Jaam Concessions by Ed

30+ years

Specialty: Fettuccine Alfredo Breadbowl and Poor Man Carmel Apple.

(Above photos: Ed (owner) enjoys coming to ALF every year, “the people are why I always look forward to being here.”)

Eric’s EZ Eats

5th year at ALF

Specialty: Funnel cakes and Apple Dumplings

(Above photos: Eric takes some hot apple dumplings out of the oven.)

The intersection of 6th and Main hosts many festival favorites.

China Lite/Bamboo Palace

40+ years at ALF

Specialty: Lo Mein, Orange Chicken

(Above photos: Robert Panziani refers to his over four decade journey as China Lite/Bamboo Palace owner as “such a wonderful trip.”)

Provenzale’s

35 years at ALF

Specialty: Hoagie steaks, Philly Steaks and cold drinks.

(Above photos: Provenzale’s at the 6th and Main intersection.)

Knights of Columbus Hot Sausage

40+ years at ALF

Specialty: Hot Sausage

(Above photos: Terry and Tom serving hot sausage to many daily regulars on Tuesday afternoon.)

Kiwanis Club of Clarion French Fries

45+ years at ALF

Specialty: French Fries with shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Bits with Marzetti Ranch Dressing.

(Above photos: Pete DeAngelo, who has been coming to ALF for 43 years, serves up their specialty.)

ALF stands will be downtown until Sunday, October 8th.

