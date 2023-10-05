Today at ALF: PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Pep Rally, Downtown Deals, and More

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Thursday’s highlights at Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival include the Homecoming Pep Rally, Downtown Deals, “Cultural Night,” concession stand food, and more.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

Thursday, October 5, 2023:

– 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Downtown Deal Days – Main Street

– 7:00 p.m. – PennWest University Clarion Campus Homecoming Pep Rally

– Following Pep Rally – PennWest University Clarion Campus and Community “Cultural Night” – John Rush

Other featured events throughout the week include carnival rides and amusements, the Tournament of Leaves parade, an antique tractor show, cultural nights, and the popular Farmer’s and Crafter’s Show.

The full schedule is available on the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry website.

