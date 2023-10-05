 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dog Law Violation

Thursday, October 5, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Dog Law Incident in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville investigated a dog law incident around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.

Trooper Davenport said the incident took place on Gilfoyle Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The arrestee is listed as a 53-year-old Marienville man.

The victim is a 57-year-old Marienville woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Harmony Township

According to a report released on Wednesday, October 4, State Police in Marienville received a report of criminal mischief.

Police say the incident happened at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, in the 3500 block of Main Street in Harmony Township, Forest County.

This is an active investigation.


