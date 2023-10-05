State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dog Law Violation

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Dog Law Incident in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville investigated a dog law incident around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.

Trooper Davenport said the incident took place on Gilfoyle Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The arrestee is listed as a 53-year-old Marienville man.

The victim is a 57-year-old Marienville woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Harmony Township

According to a report released on Wednesday, October 4, State Police in Marienville received a report of criminal mischief.

Police say the incident happened at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, in the 3500 block of Main Street in Harmony Township, Forest County.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.