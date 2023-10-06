7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, October 6, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Showers. High near 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
