BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Units Respond to Rollover Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units are on the scene of a rollover crash in Clarion Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the crash was reported around 7:04 a.m. on Friday, October 6, for a rollover crash along Waterson Road in Strattanville, Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police are on scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene remained active as of around 8:00 a.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

