BREAKING NEWS: Emergency Units Respond to Rollover Crash in Strattanville

Friday, October 6, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

09F154C1-B087-4CDB-8F6C-5CB929F2E96BSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units are on the scene of a rollover crash in Clarion Township on Friday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the crash was reported around 7:04 a.m. on Friday, October 6, for a rollover crash along Waterson Road in Strattanville, Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police are on scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene remained active as of around 8:00 a.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


