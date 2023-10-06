Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Poppy Seed Chicken

This simple yet delicious dish is terrific for dinner, but the leftovers are a bonus for lunch!

Ingredients

1 cup sour cream

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted



1 tablespoon poppy seeds1 teaspoon dill weed4 cups cubed cooked chicken3 cups cooked rice1-1/2 cups butter-flavored cracker crumbs1/2 cup butter, melted

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the sour cream, soup, poppy seeds, and dill; stir in chicken and rice.

-Spread into a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Combine the cracker crumbs and butter; sprinkle over the casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350° until bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.