Clarion Couple Face Drug, Child Endangerment Charges for Illegal Marijuana Grow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — According to authorities, a Clarion couple are facing drug and child endangerment charges after an illegal marijuana grow was discovered on the property they were occupying.

Court records show that on October 4, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Gusmel Said Salazar and 35-year-old Roselin Jairzy Salazar, both of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 1, while walking on Main Street in Clarion, Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck was approached by a local resident reporting drug activity on Eberline Road in Clarion Township. The resident stated new people had moved into the residence, several greenhouses appeared on the property, and a strong odor of marijuana could be smelled.

On October 1, Peck received a similar complaint from a different resident, saying that there were greenhouses on the property and a strong odor of marijuana in front of the residence when they drove past, according to the complaint.

On October 2 at 7:10 a.m., Peck drove on Eberline Road and located the property in question which had a white-colored two-story residence, a camper to the east of the residence, and two greenhouse structures with white tarps enclosing them at the rear of the main residence. As Peck drove past the residence, he could smell the strong odor of raw marijuana, the complaint notes.

Later that day, Peck drove by again with two undercover Pennsylvania State Troopers. Pictures and a video were taken of the location. As they drove by the residence with the windows rolled up in the vehicle, all three officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana, the complaint states.

The officers also observed a “grow light” illuminated in one of the greenhouses, the complaint indicates.

That afternoon, Peck went to the Clarion County Courthouse and pulled deed information on the property. The current owner of the property is a limited liability company located in Bronx, New York. The sale date on the property was March 29, 2023, in the amount of $74,500, according to the complaint.

On October 3, Peck checked with the Clarion County Prothonotary Office, and no record existed of any liens on the property, the complaint states.

Later the same day, a check of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was conducted by law enforcement. The property was not registered to grow or manufacture hemp or marijuana. The closest registered property was in Brookville. Other law enforcement resources confirmed no permits or licenses existed for the property, the complaint states.

Around 2:00 p.m. that day, Peck again drove past the property and observed an illuminated grow light inside one of the greenhouses, the complaint notes.

Chief Peck applied for a search warrant that same day, and Judge Quinn issued a search warrant for the property, the complaint indicates.

The following day, CNET, the State Police Troop C Vice Unit, the State Police Troop C Clarion members, and the State Police Clandestine Lab team served the search warrant at the property.

Upon serving the warrant, law enforcement detained Gusmel S. Salazar inside the RV, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, law enforcement searched the property which consisted of the following items of contraband:

116 live marijuana plants from inside the residence. The entire house was covered with plastic on the floor, walls, and ceiling. 12 grow lights located inside the residence. 129 live marijuana plants from inside greenhouse #1. 5 dehumidifiers inside greenhouse #1. 4 Fans inside greenhouse #1. 9 grow lights inside greenhouse #1. 8 live marijuana plants inside greenhouse #2. AR platform shotgun. 2 9mm semi-automatic pistols. 1 cellphone. 1 scale. 24 bags containing loose marijuana inside the camper. (It was suspected that children resided inside.) 2 jars of marijuana inside camper #1. 4 pieces of indicia inside camper #1. 1 box of new plastic baggies. 10 marijuana clippings from camper #2. 7 bags of processed marijuana. 1 jar of processed marijuana. 1 notebook in the shed.

At 11:50 a.m. on the same day, Roselin J. Salazar was detained in a vehicle on her way back to the property, the complaint notes.

Both Roselin and Gusmel Salazar were transported back to the Clarion Borough Police Department, interviewed, and processed, the complaint indicates.

According to court records, the Salazars were arraigned at 8:00 p.m. on October 4, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Gusmel Salazar and Roselin Salazar –

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 2

Theft Of Services – Acquisition Of Service, Misdemeanor 2

Gusmel Salazar also faces an additional felony charge of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.

Preliminary hearings are set for October 10, at 9:00 a.m., with Judge Quinn presiding.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, Gusmel Salazar was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, Roselin Salazar was also lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

