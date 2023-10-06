This world has lost a loving Husband, Dad, Pa, and Great Grandfather.

Gary George “Bud” Myers, Jr., 67, of Oil City, left this world on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in the early morning at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on May 14, 1956, in Oil City, he was a son of Martha J. Daly Myers and the late Gary George Myers, Sr.

Bud attended Oil City High School and then joined the U.S. Navy in June of 1973.

He served on the U.S.S. Independence as a mechanic.

He was then employed at Pepsi, Weyerhaeuser Choice Woods, and finally Matric from where he retired.

On May 14, 1977, he married the former Rebecca Louise McGee, who survives. Becky and Gary shared 46 years of marriage together.

Bud enjoyed woodworking and collecting belt buckles and ball caps.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Rebecca “Becky” L. Myers and his mother, Martha J. Myers, surviving are three children, Emily S. Lockhart and her husband Chad of Oil City, Gary George Myers, III, of Oil City, and Patrick H. Myers and his wife Alison of Meadville; seven grandchildren, Sydney Lee and her husband Zachary, Gabrielle Lockhart, Conner “Hank” Lockhart, Brenna Myers, Gwendolyn Myers, Mason Myers, and Madeline Myers; and two great grandchildren, Rhett Lee and Ellie Lee.

Also surviving is a former daughter-in-law, Elissa Myers; a sister, Mary K. Serafin and her significant other Tim Dale; a sister, Robin Slater and her husband Terry; a brother, Harold “Ham” Myers, a sister; Georgia Ellis and her husband Melvin; a sister-in-law, Marsha Knox and her husband Dave; and brother-in-law, Douglas McGee and his wife Maria. Three dogs, who were near and dear to Bud’s heart also survive, Oliver, Sophie, and Baylee.

He was greeted at the Rainbow Bridge by his many beloved dogs that have already gone before him.

In addition to his father, Bud was preceded in death by a sleeping baby, Star; a brother, William “Bill” Myers; his sister-in-law, Traci Flick; and his parents-in-law, Henry and Patricia McGee.

Per Bud’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Interment will be in Plumer Cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to VNA Hospice and to Doug Hepler and John D. Dumot and family, who visited and prayed with Bud during his final days.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bud’s name to your local pet rescue organization.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

