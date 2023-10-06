Harry Ford Martz, 101, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday October 5, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

He formerly resided on Fairview Rd, Cherrytree township.

He was born on August 31, 1922, in Rockland, PA, to the late Harry and Viva Martz.

He attended Rockland Area Schools.

Harry served in the US Army during World War II.

He entered the service on January 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, and was honorably discharged on February 7, 1946, with the rank of T-3.

He was employed for 31 years as a machinist with Continental Can Company in Oil City.

He worked along side his grandson-in-law, Leroy Wagner, for 23 years while building Pop’s Windy Knolls par 3 golf course, which opened in 2010.

Harry enjoyed golfing, woodworking, gardening, going to the casino, raising livestock, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by, two daughters, Virgina Meitus of Cherrytree, and Judy Butts of Oil City; two sons, Harry Martz and wife Barbara, Jack Martz and wife Cheryl both of Erie; grandchildren, Kim Wagner, Angie Theiss, Jake Martz, Lois Martz, Holly Moyer, Heather Butts; great-grandchildren, Jaden Wagner, Hunter Wagner, and numerous other great grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Alden Martz, whom he married on June 14, 1946, and passed away on August 25, 1997; his second wife Violet Anthony Martz; two brothers Arthur and Dan Martz; two sisters, Ruth and Erma, along with two additional siblings.

Visitation will be Sunday October 8th at Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington Street, Titusville from 2 to 4 PM, at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Mr. Ricky Fuchs.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Asera Care Hospice 12664 US-19 Unit 1, Waterford PA, 16441.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care while Harry was a resident.

