 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Harry Ford Martz

Friday, October 6, 2023 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-FpiJCbXDPNLeHarry Ford Martz, 101, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday October 5, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

He formerly resided on Fairview Rd, Cherrytree township.

He was born on August 31, 1922, in Rockland, PA, to the late Harry and Viva Martz.

He attended Rockland Area Schools.

Harry served in the US Army during World War II.

He entered the service on January 22, 1942, in Pittsburgh, and was honorably discharged on February 7, 1946, with the rank of T-3.

He was employed for 31 years as a machinist with Continental Can Company in Oil City.

He worked along side his grandson-in-law, Leroy Wagner, for 23 years while building Pop’s Windy Knolls par 3 golf course, which opened in 2010.

Harry enjoyed golfing, woodworking, gardening, going to the casino, raising livestock, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by, two daughters, Virgina Meitus of Cherrytree, and Judy Butts of Oil City; two sons, Harry Martz and wife Barbara, Jack Martz and wife Cheryl both of Erie; grandchildren, Kim Wagner, Angie Theiss, Jake Martz, Lois Martz, Holly Moyer, Heather Butts; great-grandchildren, Jaden Wagner, Hunter Wagner, and numerous other great grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Alden Martz, whom he married on June 14, 1946, and passed away on August 25, 1997; his second wife Violet Anthony Martz; two brothers Arthur and Dan Martz; two sisters, Ruth and Erma, along with two additional siblings.

Visitation will be Sunday October 8th at Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington Street, Titusville from 2 to 4 PM, at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Mr. Ricky Fuchs.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Asera Care Hospice 12664 US-19 Unit 1, Waterford PA, 16441.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care while Harry was a resident.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.