Hearing Rescheduled for Clarion County Inmate Accused of Stealing AirPods, Trading Them for TV Prior to Incarceration

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion County inmate who reportedly stole a pair of AirPods and traded them for a TV before he was incarcerated was rescheduled.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Gary Neal Brosius, of Mayport (and currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail), that was scheduled for September 26 has been rescheduled and will resume on Tuesday, October 24, at 9:45 a.m., in Clarion County Central Court.

Brosius faces the following charges:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim came into the Knox Borough Police Department to speak with Chief Nicole Bauer around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3.

The victim stated they had recently noticed they could not locate his/her AirPod Pro headphones in his/her home, and while attempting to ping the AirPods, he/she was able to see the headphones were currently at a known address in Kennerdale, the complaint states.

The headphones are valued at $200.00, the complaint indicates.

On August 15, Chief Bauer and Officer O’Neil went to the known address in Kennerdale, and the AirPods were pinging on the officers’ arrival, according to the complaint.

The officers were met by a known male, who was asked if he had seen a pair of AirPods at his residence. He stated “yes,” but disclosed that he has custody of a child. He continued to state that a known individual gave the child the AirPods as a birthday gift, the complaint states.

Chief Bauer then was given the AirPods, the complaint notes.

Chief Bauer and Officer O’Neil went to speak with Gary Brosius at the Clarion County Jail on August 13. He was read his Miranda Warnings and agreed to speak with Chief Bauer. Brosius disclosed that he had traded a known individual a pair of AirPods for a 58-inch Roku TV. However, Brosius denied he had stolen the AirPods and stated that his roommate had given a pair to him, the complaint indicates.

Brosius denied writing out a written statement, according to the complaint.

When asked if he had ever been to the victim’s house, Brosius stated “yea,” the complaint states.

On August 22, Chief Bauer obtained permission and gained access to Brosius’ phone calls made from the correctional facility, which records the phone conversations using the Global Tel Link system, the complaint indicates.

When a phone call is made from an inmate, the preamble states that the phone recording will be subject to monitoring and recording, the complaint notes.

On that same date, Chief Bauer had reviewed a phone call Brosius made at 10:09 a.m. on August 16 to a known person. During the conversation, the known person brought up that he/she had heard there was an ongoing investigation. Brosius then stated the cops came to the jail to talk with him regarding a pair of stolen headphones. The known person on the phone states to Brosius, “Did you do it?” Brosius then responds with “I mean yeah,” the complaint states.

Brosius then discloses that the pair of headphones were a pair of Apple AirPods and that he sold them for a TV, according to the complaint.

Brosius faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 26, at 11:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Local Man Charged with Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10,000 to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.