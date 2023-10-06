Howard L. “Rocky” Whitling, 79, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Howard was born in Oil City on December 8, 1943.

He was the son of the late James and Isabelle Graham Whitling.

He was a 1961 graduate of Oil City High School and had been employed for more than 15 years at Polk Center.

Howard enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and telling stories.

He was an avid fan of Oil City Little League Baseball and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and playing along.

Rocky fancied himself better than most of the Jeopardy contestants.

Howard is survived by his long time best friend and caretaker, Rose Hollis of Oil City and his friend and neighbor, Megan Allred, who helped Rose care for him.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by a number of siblings.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile-Best Funeral Home, Seneca.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

