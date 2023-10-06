 

James Allen Switzer, Sr.

Friday, October 6, 2023 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9Xo414s5ilJames Allen Switzer, Sr., 79, of Worthington and formerly of the Clarion area, died Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on September 21, 1944, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Chester Vincent and Mary Elizabeth (Young) Switzer.

Jim worked as an electrical inspector.

He attended the Church of the Nazarene and the Church of God of Anderson over the years and lately he was attending the Vision Hill Church of God in Kittanning.

He was active in his church until health reasons prevented him.

He loved to share his faith with anyone he met and talk about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was married on June 28, 1968, to JoAnn (Clark) Switzer and she survives.

They celebrated 55 years together.

He is survived by three children, James A. Switzer, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Kittanning, Julie A. Beckley and her husband, Michael of Smithton, and Jennifer A. Stephens and her companion, Britton Grimes of Yukon, seven grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three sisters, Lillan Switzer, Doris Shovestull, and Shirley Weaver, and two brothers, Vincent Switzer and Arnold Switzer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow on Saturday at 12 p.m. with his son-in-law, Rev. Michael R. Beckley officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


