Paul R. McKissick, 96, of Hilliard, OH, formerly of Cranberry passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Born May 8, 1927 in Polk, he was the son of the late Lloyd A. and Sara B. Davis McKissick.

Paul was a 1945 graduate of Franklin High School.

He attended the former Clarion College and Hiram College.

He earned his Master of Arts degree from Norwich College in North Ridge, VT.

Paul worked in the Mining industry as a manager and trainer for over 46 years.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, the Masonic Blue Lodge in Virginia, New Castle Consistory, Zem Zem Shrine in Erie, American Theatre Organ Society and the former Franklin Club.

He was also a member of Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts (ARCA) in Foxburg, PA.

An avid player and restorer of Hammond electronic and Wurlitzer theater organs, Paul was one of the original board members for Debence Music World, served as the first board President, and remained active with Debence for many years.

He was the 1995 Franklin Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year.

He was married to the former Sara (Sally) Stewart and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Stewart A. McKissick and his wife Sandra of Columbus, OH and a daughter, Paula K. Cakanac and her husband Randy of North Huntingdon, PA and a brother John McKissick and his wife Elaine of Dillsburg, PA.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Robert D. McKissick and L. Alan McKissick.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Internet will be made at Brandon Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

